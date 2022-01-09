Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,360 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 143,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $519.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.10.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

