Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $975.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

