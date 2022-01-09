Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after buying an additional 326,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after buying an additional 91,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 701,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,423.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

