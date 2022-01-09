Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,841 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $1,313,092.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,606 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,217.04.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,364,707.26.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,759.96.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $1,312,665.48.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,717.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.86.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,020.71.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,230,622.14.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,278,813.06.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $1,258,525.60.

IBKR opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

