SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGSOY. UBS Group raised SGS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,591.50.

Shares of SGS stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. SGS has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $33.82.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

