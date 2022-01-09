Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

