Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after purchasing an additional 274,121 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

