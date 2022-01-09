Short Interest in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Declines By 19.9%

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 506,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $530.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $380.64 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $590.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

