Short Interest in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Rises By 22.8%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:WALD opened at $10.02 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 9.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 87,699 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 62.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,768,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

