Vanda Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,024 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the typical volume of 344 call options.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 714,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 593,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 507,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 351,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 279,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $856.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

