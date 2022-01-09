National Bankshares Raises Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to C$57.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STLJF. TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.17.

STLJF opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

