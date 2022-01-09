Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) to Hold

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

VOLT stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. Volt Information Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,155 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 75.4% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 352,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 12.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 303,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,351,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

