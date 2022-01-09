Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 85.95% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.50. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$2.36. The company has a market cap of C$411.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.94.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$99.73 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

