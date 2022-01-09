Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $114.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.71. Nucor has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

