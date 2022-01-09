Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $196.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $137.43 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.92 and a 200 day moving average of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

