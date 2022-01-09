Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,350 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 33.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayside Technology Group were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $141.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

