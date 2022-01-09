SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 28,986 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 104.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Vital Farms stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.05 million, a P/E ratio of 154.25 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.46 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

