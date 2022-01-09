SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVE stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 3.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVE. TD Securities upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.18.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

