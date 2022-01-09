SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.