SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,372 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $24,470,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 67.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 227,727 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $1,867,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after purchasing an additional 84,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

