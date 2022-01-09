SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

