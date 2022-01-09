Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.69. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 8,137 shares.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Ermenegildo Zegna Group, formerly known as Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., is based in MILAN.

