SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 149,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,571 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

