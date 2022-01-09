Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 683.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,336 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 1.26. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $2,165,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $668,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,198,575 shares of company stock valued at $279,196,212 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

