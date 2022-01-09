New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,930 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

BOKF opened at $111.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

