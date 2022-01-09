Champion Iron’s (CIA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$7.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CIA. reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.26.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of CIA opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.10. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$3.71 and a 52-week high of C$7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$331.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.