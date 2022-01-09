National Bankshares Increases Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$13.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.07% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$8.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$905.47 million and a P/E ratio of 320.37.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
