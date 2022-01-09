National Bankshares Increases Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$13.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$8.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$905.47 million and a P/E ratio of 320.37.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

