Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Lifted to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.94.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$7.70 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.47.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

