TD Securities Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALA. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.39.

Shares of ALA opened at C$26.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$18.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.45.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.02%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

