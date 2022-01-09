Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

