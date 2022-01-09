Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

MEAR opened at $50.07 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

