Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA HELX opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

