Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $805,000 Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Domo by 313.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 425.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $44.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.