Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,554 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

FMNB opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $555.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,435 shares of company stock valued at $379,611. 8.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

