Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,781. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

