Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

ALKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of ALKT opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $49.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $118,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

