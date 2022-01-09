Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 5.2%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.45. 504,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,440,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,981,000 after purchasing an additional 458,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,922,000 after purchasing an additional 363,495 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.