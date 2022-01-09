Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $70.99. 7,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 475,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.