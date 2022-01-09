Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $70.99. 7,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 475,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.14.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.05.
In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.
About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
