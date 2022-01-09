Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $755,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UA. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $16.98 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

