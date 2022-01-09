Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 245.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,299,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $154.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.74. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $187.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.