Contrasting Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) & Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxlight and Zhangmen Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $54.89 million 1.43 -$16.15 million ($0.29) -4.24 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.07 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Boxlight has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhangmen Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -8.80% -11.73% -3.81% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Boxlight and Zhangmen Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boxlight presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 360.70%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 597.67%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Boxlight.

Summary

Boxlight beats Zhangmen Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

