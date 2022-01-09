GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Critical Analysis

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -16.63% -4.88% -2.00% AppLovin -0.63% -2.17% -0.46%

This table compares GDS and AppLovin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $879.54 million 9.12 -$96.56 million ($1.08) -39.72 AppLovin $1.45 billion 20.75 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

GDS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GDS and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 2 3 1 2.83 AppLovin 0 0 15 0 3.00

GDS currently has a consensus target price of $86.20, indicating a potential upside of 100.93%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $105.07, indicating a potential upside of 30.60%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than AppLovin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppLovin beats GDS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers. The firm also offers colocation and managed services, which include direct private connection to major public cloud platforms. The company was founded by William Huang and Wei Huang in 2001 and is headquartered in Pudong, China.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

