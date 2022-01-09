Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avaya were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 77.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,689,000 after buying an additional 3,504,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $20,120,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $7,823,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 199.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 251,080 shares during the period. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $5,407,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVYA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

In related news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

