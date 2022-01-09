William Blair Lowers Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $649.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,363 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,200 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

