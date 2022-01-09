Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 22,198 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of HCA stock opened at $252.21 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.90.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
