Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 22,198 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $252.21 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

