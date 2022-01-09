Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang Sells 101,000 Shares

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76. Toast, Inc has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

