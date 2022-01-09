Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,119,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $2,189,550.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 772 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $114,549.36.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $2,418,750.00.

10x Genomics stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.11.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after purchasing an additional 511,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463,597 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

