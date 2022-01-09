Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22. Markforged has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

