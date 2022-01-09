Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after buying an additional 50,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cimpress by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CMPR opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

