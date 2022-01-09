Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,147 shares of company stock worth $3,405,530. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRCH. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

